Aperio Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $14,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 649.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $64,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 820 shares in the company, valued at $241,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $1,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,931.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,128 shares of company stock worth $6,748,344. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $264.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $313.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.14.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $253.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Truist increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.28.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

