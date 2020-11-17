Aperio Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $17,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 30.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $205.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $206.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $5,227,358.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,946,564.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total value of $18,346,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,220 shares of company stock worth $46,148,114. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.77.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

