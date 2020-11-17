Aperio Group LLC Reduces Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,874 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.25% of Ciena worth $15,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth $3,272,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth $300,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 287.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 115,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,451 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 24.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 12.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIEN. Colliers Secur. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.62.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $254,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,845 shares of company stock worth $1,699,614. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.76.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.