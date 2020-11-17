Aperio Group LLC Reduces Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,496 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Lancaster Colony worth $14,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $179.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.68. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $114.55 and a 1-year high of $184.97. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.24.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.15). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $349.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 56.80%.

LANC has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

