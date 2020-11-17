Aperio Group LLC Sells 105,284 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,284 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Flowers Foods worth $16,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 33.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,310,000 after acquiring an additional 816,023 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 56.1% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,417 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 204.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,192,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 3.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,897,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,157,000 after acquiring an additional 66,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 204.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 864,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,336,000 after acquiring an additional 580,700 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLO opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 0.45. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $25.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $989.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.39 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 18.50%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on FLO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

