Aperio Group LLC Sells 11,457 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 342,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,457 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $16,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,718,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,722 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,975,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,720,000 after acquiring an additional 739,637 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,523,000 after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,173,000 after acquiring an additional 224,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,860,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,086,000 after acquiring an additional 327,452 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPM opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

