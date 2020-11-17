Aperio Group LLC Sells 1,252 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $15,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,175,000 after acquiring an additional 246,288 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MarketAxess by 20.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,902,000 after purchasing an additional 166,617 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 98.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,384,000 after purchasing an additional 112,329 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 384.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,129,000 after purchasing an additional 95,251 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 3,150.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,769,000 after purchasing an additional 78,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $521.99 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $532.37 and its 200 day moving average is $502.95. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.90 and a beta of 0.46.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on MarketAxess from $561.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $478.33.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.91, for a total value of $1,827,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,531,284.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,979 shares of company stock worth $29,438,386. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.