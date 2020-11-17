Aperio Group LLC Sells 23,541 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,541 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.17% of Royal Gold worth $13,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGLD. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1,889.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 45,521 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth about $3,676,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 19.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 39,196 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at about $3,712,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at about $3,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.09.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $118.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.97 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

