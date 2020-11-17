Aperio Group LLC Sells 313,386 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 641,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 313,386 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Equity Commonwealth worth $17,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 240.2% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,242,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,406,000 after buying an additional 5,819,926 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 39.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,929,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,318,000 after purchasing an additional 828,414 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 73.2% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,023,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,960,000 after purchasing an additional 432,672 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 15.8% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 878,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 119,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 101.4% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 552,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 278,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EQC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.67.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $3.50 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

