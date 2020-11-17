Aperio Group LLC Trims Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 865,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,630 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $16,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in HSBC during the second quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 72.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 237,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 100,056 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 17.6% during the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 166,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HSBC by 326.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 71,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stellar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 11.5% during the second quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 78,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.79 billion, a PE ratio of -50.96, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Investec upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.