Aperio Group LLC Trims Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,591,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 204,507 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.12% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $14,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,488,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after buying an additional 231,338 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 41,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 117,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPE. Citigroup raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Standpoint Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -531.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

