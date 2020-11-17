Aperio Group LLC Trims Stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 29.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 566,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,309 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $17,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TR opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.64. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $38.92.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

