Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 868,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,135 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $40,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $889,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Dufour purchased 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $47,252.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 370,639 shares of company stock valued at $18,472,145 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $52.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

