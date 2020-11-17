Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stake Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,318 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Arista Networks worth $26,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,677,000 after buying an additional 143,594 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 3.6% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 609,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after acquiring an additional 21,076 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Arista Networks by 19.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 410,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,307,000 after acquiring an additional 67,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Arista Networks by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,831,000 after acquiring an additional 37,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Arista Networks by 56.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 349,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,489,000 after acquiring an additional 126,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total transaction of $2,586,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $276,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,423.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,471 shares of company stock valued at $25,261,684 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANET. Citigroup downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.59.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $273.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.89. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $276.19.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.