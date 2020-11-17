ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,164 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,818,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,498 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,804,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,685,000 after acquiring an additional 161,840 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,573,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,863 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,664,000 after acquiring an additional 431,838 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 828,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after acquiring an additional 314,951 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK opened at $99.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.15. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $106.15.

