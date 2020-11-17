Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,201 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,574 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.83% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 39.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 365,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 103,140 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth $794,000. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 100.9% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 122,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 61,550 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 246,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 34,582 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

ACBI opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

