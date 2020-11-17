ATTRAQT Group plc (ATQT.L) (LON:ATQT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $37.28

ATTRAQT Group plc (ATQT.L) (LON:ATQT) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and traded as low as $35.00. ATTRAQT Group plc (ATQT.L) shares last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 66,328 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price on shares of ATTRAQT Group plc (ATQT.L) in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

ATTRAQT Group plc (ATQT.L) (LON:ATQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.60) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ATTRAQT Group plc will post 200 EPS for the current year.

ATTRAQT Group plc (ATQT.L) Company Profile (LON:ATQT)

ATTRAQT Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides e-commerce site search, merchandising, and product recommendation technology in the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, other European countries, and internationally. It offers Software as a Service solutions in the areas of search, navigation, recommendations, personalization, merchandising, and internationalization.

