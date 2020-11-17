Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 623,400 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the October 15th total of 1,154,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,728,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.40 price objective on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Auxly Cannabis Group stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $192.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.27. Auxly Cannabis Group has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.59.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a negative net margin of 531.54%.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

