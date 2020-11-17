Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Short Interest Down 47.3% in October

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the October 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ AVNW opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.48 million, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.52.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.50. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVNW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aviat Networks by 100.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

