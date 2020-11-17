B. Riley Comments on Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teekay LNG Partners in a research report issued on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.41. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of TGP opened at $11.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27. Teekay LNG Partners has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,451 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

