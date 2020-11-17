Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.74

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and traded as high as $18.49. Bankwell Financial Group shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 15,948 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $143.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 52.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

