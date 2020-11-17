Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €78.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €69.03 ($81.22).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) stock opened at €72.79 ($85.64) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a fifty-two week high of €77.06 ($90.66). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €63.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €58.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.47.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

