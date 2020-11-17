BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,507 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $16,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCE. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 49.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,517,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,631 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth $41,770,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 30.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,884,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,516,000 after purchasing an additional 911,964 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 127.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,601,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,810,000 after purchasing an additional 896,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 112.4% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,522,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,311,000 after purchasing an additional 805,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

