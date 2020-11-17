Berry Global Group (BERY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BERY opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $54.98.

A number of analysts have commented on BERY shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Berry Global Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.19.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers narrow neck blow molded and injection-stretch molded packaging solutions; injection molded and thermoformed pails, jars, and tubs; closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

