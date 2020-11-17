BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard Sells 5,000 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $160,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 69,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,276.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 29th, Todd Berard sold 808 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $23,133.04.

Shares of BLFS opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.70, a PEG ratio of 320.10 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $4,341,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 519.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 116,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 406,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after buying an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

