Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 10,649 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $200.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.43 and its 200 day moving average is $178.96. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

