Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 21,359 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,359 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average is $25.41. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $43.04.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIAC. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.04.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

