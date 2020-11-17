Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.21% of HMS worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 27,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in HMS by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in HMS by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 104,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HMSY opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.16.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. HMS had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HMSY. BidaskClub upgraded HMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on HMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.89.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

