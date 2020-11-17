Blair William & Co. IL Buys 2,811 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in V.F. by 8.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter worth about $112,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in V.F. by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 736,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter worth about $4,940,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in V.F. by 5.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. stock opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of -632.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America downgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.47.

In other news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $4,190,599.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,957,724 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

