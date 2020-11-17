Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.42% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHO. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 134.5% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 77.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $45.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

