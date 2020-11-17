Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,153,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,818,000 after purchasing an additional 121,439 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,196,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 59,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 28,935 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.99. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $61.45.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.