Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Clarivate by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,974,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,416,000 after buying an additional 334,731 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,484,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,999,000 after purchasing an additional 181,220 shares during the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,535,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,285,000 after purchasing an additional 126,582 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,416,000 after purchasing an additional 414,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,020,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCC stock opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.36.

Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of Clarivate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Clarivate from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

