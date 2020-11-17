Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.27 Million Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Insulet by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000.

A number of analysts have commented on PODD shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.00.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $253.04 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $268.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 903.75 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.90 and its 200-day moving average is $212.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.08.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total transaction of $751,675.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $3,508,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,198.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,415 shares of company stock worth $5,160,326. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

