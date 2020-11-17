Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.61 Million Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRU. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter worth $194,702,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 234.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 834,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,175,000 after buying an additional 584,364 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in TransUnion by 37.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,704,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,348,000 after buying an additional 459,869 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in TransUnion by 6,185.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 420,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,349,000 after buying an additional 413,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in TransUnion by 267.8% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 379,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,918,000 after buying an additional 276,241 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TRU. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransUnion from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.69.

NYSE TRU opened at $95.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.62. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $2,820,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,414 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,272. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

