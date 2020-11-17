Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 53.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 68,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 24,067 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

ZEN opened at $122.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -77.95 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $126.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,096.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 15,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $1,976,183.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,163,809.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,269 shares of company stock valued at $5,609,147. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

