Blair William & Co. IL Has $3 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,899 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 9,893 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of VMware by 146.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of VMware in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 6,773.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of VMware by 85.2% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other VMware news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $191,820.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,360,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,037 shares of company stock worth $7,050,117 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VMW opened at $144.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $173.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.18.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. VMware’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMW. Cross Research upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group started coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.08.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

