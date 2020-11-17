Blair William & Co. IL Has $4.16 Million Holdings in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 607,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 321,178 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 2.85% of Monroe Capital worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Monroe Capital by 17.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Monroe Capital by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Monroe Capital by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Monroe Capital by 1,361.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Monroe Capital Co. has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $12.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $164.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

