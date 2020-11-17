Blair William & Co. IL Has $4.59 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 215.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 205.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth $34,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBY. Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.09.

Shares of BBY opened at $118.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.24. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $639,116.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Furman sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $611,390.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,547 shares of company stock valued at $88,371,377 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

