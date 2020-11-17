Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 3,016 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,422 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.