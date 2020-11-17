Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $31,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BR stock opened at $148.51 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $153.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.23.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $3,387,286.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,762.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,241 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $2,144,713.52. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,378 shares of company stock worth $34,773,316. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

