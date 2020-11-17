Blair William & Co. IL Sells 10,690 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,690 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 4,823.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,746,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,389,000 after buying an additional 5,630,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 135.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,183,000 after buying an additional 2,124,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 20.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,371,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,243,000 after buying an additional 1,911,348 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 859.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,822,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,579,000 after buying an additional 1,632,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter worth $66,832,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $1,879,341.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,821.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $2,696,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,585,091.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 786,760 shares of company stock valued at $45,648,472. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $63.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average of $51.47. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -58.88 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $66.10.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLAN shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.83.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

