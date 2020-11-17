Blair William & Co. IL Sells 7,724 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,724 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IP. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,068.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth $770,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

NYSE:IP opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13. International Paper has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $50.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. International Paper’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.42.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.