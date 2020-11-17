Blair William & Co. IL Sells 866 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 62.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 51.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on MarketAxess from $561.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $478.33.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,350 shares in the company, valued at $5,675,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.91, for a total value of $1,827,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,531,284.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,979 shares of company stock valued at $29,438,386 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock opened at $521.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $532.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.95. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.90 and a beta of 0.46.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

