BMO Capital Markets Increases Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target to $13.50

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.36.

OTCMKTS:TCNGF opened at $8.50 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

