BMO Capital Markets Raises Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Price Target to $145.00

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KOD. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kodiak Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kodiak Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.36.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $113.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.85. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $131.01.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.15).

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 2,200 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $156,816.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.99 per share, for a total transaction of $181,804.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 700,753 shares of company stock worth $33,876,958 and have sold 36,100 shares worth $2,837,682.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after buying an additional 34,130 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 28,018 shares in the last quarter.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

