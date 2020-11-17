Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock.

Get Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BYD. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$233.00 to C$239.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$247.00 to C$249.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$235.09.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$223.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$204.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$202.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$125.01 and a 12-month high of C$231.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

About Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.