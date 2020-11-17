BPER Banca S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Short Interest Update

BPER Banca S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the October 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BPXXY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BPER Banca in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded BPER Banca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BPER Banca in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of BPXXY opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. BPER Banca has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.99.

BPER Banca S.p.A. provides banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium enterprises in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and retirement planning, current and savings accounts, and other banking related services; credit, prepaid, and debit cards; and investments and savings products and services, such as certificates of deposit, investment services, mutual investment funds and sicavs that are financial instruments linked to asset management, portfolio management, alternative investments, accumulation plans, and financial insurance products.

