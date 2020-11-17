Brady (NYSE:BRC) & VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Head-To-Head Survey

Brady (NYSE:BRC) and VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Brady shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of VirTra shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Brady shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of VirTra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brady and VirTra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brady $1.08 billion 2.23 $112.37 million $2.11 21.96 VirTra $18.71 million 1.69 -$80,000.00 ($0.01) -407.00

Brady has higher revenue and earnings than VirTra. VirTra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brady, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brady and VirTra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brady 2 0 2 0 2.00 VirTra 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brady presently has a consensus target price of $50.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.54%. VirTra has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.42%. Given VirTra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VirTra is more favorable than Brady.

Risk & Volatility

Brady has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VirTra has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brady and VirTra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brady 10.39% 14.28% 10.44% VirTra -0.64% -1.21% -0.66%

Summary

Brady beats VirTra on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training. Its products also comprise name tags, badges, lanyards, and access control software for people identification; wristbands and labels for tracking and enhancing the safety of patients; and custom wristbands for use in theme parks, concerts, and festivals. This segment serves customers in various industries, such as industrial and electronic manufacturing, healthcare, chemical, oil, gas, automotive, aerospace, governments, mass transit, electrical contractors, leisure and entertainment, telecommunications, and others through distributors, direct sales, catalog marketing, and digital channels. The WPS segment provides workplace safety and compliance products, such as safety and compliance signs, tags, labels, informational signage and markings, asset tracking labels, first aid products, facility safety and personal protection equipment, and labor law compliance posters for various industries, including process, government, education, construction, and utilities, as well as manufacturers through catalog and digital channels. It also offers stock and custom identification products, as well as sells related resale products. Brady Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About VirTra

There is no company description available for VirTra Inc.

