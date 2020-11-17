Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3,807.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156,397 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $21,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 680,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,902,000 after purchasing an additional 332,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,476,000 after purchasing an additional 232,268 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,478,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,750,000 after purchasing an additional 177,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 511,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,498,000 after purchasing an additional 168,425 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of BR opened at $148.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $153.34. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $3,387,286.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,065 shares in the company, valued at $9,558,762.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $11,656,566.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,721,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,378 shares of company stock valued at $34,773,316. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.