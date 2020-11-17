Brokers Set Expectations for ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

TSE ECN opened at C$5.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -247.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.67. ECN Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of C$2.67 and a twelve month high of C$6.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.74.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

